Dr. Lana (Bakenhaster) Uhrig, 1991 graduate of Western High School, recently gave the commencement address at Franklin University, in Columbus.
According to a biography of Dr. Uhrig from the commencement, she is the vice president of nursing for Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University in Atlanta. She leads oncology nursing for Winship across the Emory Healthcare system, overseeing clinical quality, safety outcomes, education and oncology nursing practice and research.
According to the biography, she received her associate and bachelor's degrees in nursing from Shawnee State University and Ohio University and received her master's and a doctorate in public health from The Ohio State University.
She has served in healthcare leadership roles for more than 26 years and was the co-founder of the Hope Clinic of Ross County, a volunteer, nonprofit, free medical and dental clinic, where she served as CEO and board president until her move to Atlanta.
