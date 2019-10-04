Pike County Fish and Game Association Field Day will be held on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 12 noon at 2109 Fish and Game Road, four miles from Waverly off State Route 220.
There will be a trap shoot for money and a gun raffle with drawing at 3 p.m. Raffle tickets are available the day of the shoot or from club members. The winner need not be present to win.
Hot dogs, soup, pies, pop and coffee will be served. This event is open to the public and everyone is welcome. Not responsible for accidents.
