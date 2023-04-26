This is the numbers of hours in a day when Earth was first formed.
When the Earth was first formed, the average day took only six hours to pass. That is one-quarter of the average of days now, with each day taking 24 hours in the modern era. When the Earth was first formed, it spun much more quickly on its axis. It slowed as time passed, and the addition of the moon and its gravitational pull further slowed the Earth’s spin speed. Over billions of years, it reached 24 hours per day.
No. 666
This is what all the numbers on a roulette wheel are added together.
The numbers on a roulette wheel go from 0 to 36, and the sum of them only feed into the religious belief that gambling is immoral. The number 666 is considered the “mark of the beast” in Christianity and is supposed to be related to Satan. While it seems more likely that the number is just happenstance, it certainly reinforces a certain view on gambling.
No. 30,000
This is the number of quills a porcupine has.
The average porcupine has approximately 30,000 quills on its body at any given time. Each of these quills has around 700 to 800 sharp barbs situated on the top 4 millimeters of it. Porcupines are known for their quills, which are actually very large and stiff hairs. They use these as a natural defense against predators. Although it is a popular belief, porcupines cannot throw their quills. They use them to ward off predators and to poke predators who are dumb enough to bite them. Porcupine quills need only about half of the force of a hypodermic needle to pierce your skin.
