Colors make our world a marvelous place. It would be boring if everything was always the same color. The colors of a rainbow are beautiful to see. They include red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and indigo. Hues, tints, tones, and shades vary options further. Have you ever given much thought to colors? They are there for a reason. Colors in nature have a meaning. For now, the primaries are my focus. Let's look closer at a beetle, a flower, and an egg.
The milkweed beetle sports a bright red head, thorax, and abdomen. It is a walking advertisement. Eat me, and you will wish that you had not! Like knights in sometimes shining armor, beetles have a hard exoskeleton. Those that are not shiny have natural pigments. That color does not change at any time. It causes them to be the color that they are. Milkweed beetle's red warning gets our attention. Their toxic diet of milkweed makes them distasteful. Not many predators mess with them. Who wants to be sick? These longhorn beetles' genus and species name comes from Ancient Greek. Meaning four eyes, they do not wear glasses. Instead, two sets of compound eyes reside between their longhorn antennae. One is above, and the other is below. Another cool feature of these common insects is their ability to squeak and purr. Richard D. Alexander discovered and wrote about it in "Sound Production and Associated Behavior in Insects". This 1957 research paper is available online.
As an infant, our daughter received a diagnosis of carotenemia due to eating only carrot and tomato-based baby food. Her skin turned orange. She was a picky eater back then. Thankfully, this condition was harmless and easily reversed. The Black-eyed Susan's flower petals get their color from carotene. It produces yellow, orange, and red pigments. The Black-eyed Susan is a familiar wildflower to most. A summer bloomer, it looks a lot like a daisy in shape. You will find them in fields, open woods, prairies, and roadsides. They draw pollinators like bees, butterflies, and other insects. You can find all 30 species in the US and Canada. This North American native is also a pioneer plant. These are the first plants that grow where fire damage occurred. In color psychology, yellow stands for happiness. Of all colors, it is the most visible in daylight. Its bright appearance is hard to disregard.
Blue is the world's favorite color. It has been mine for a long time. Eastern bluebird eggshells are light blue. In a cavity, natural or nest box, eggs do not need camouflage like those in plain view. Blue is apparent in low light. If a policeman's lights are on behind you in the dark, you will see them in your rear view mirror. The color blue allows an egg to take in sufficient light to warm the egg. It does not allow so much that it becomes a problem for the baby bird on the way. This is pigment as parasol. Imagine a shielding umbrella over you on a sunny day. The dark car effect allows more light absorbance and a higher temperature inside the egg. Bluebird eggs are not like dark cars with windows closed and no air conditioning in broad daylight. If that were so, the life inside could not survive. Biliverdin makes blue and green pigments in bird eggshells. Eggs form in the mother bird's oviduct, a tube through which it passes through inside the body. In the last five hours before egg laying occurs, the oviduct puts pigments on it. The brighter the blue is, the healthier the mother.
An insect is colorful. A plant is too. An eggcase is three. Colors in nature make the world a more interesting place. The great smorgasbord is interesting. Hues, shades, tints, and tones from the rainbow spectrum fill our lives. Travel where you will. You cannot escape them. They send messages to viewers. Obvious or subliminal, translators unravel the code, and you understand. Now that I have decoded a few, explore others if you wish. The pursuit of knowledge is a worthy endeavor.
