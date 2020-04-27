State Representative Shane Wilkin announced recently that the Ohio 2020 Economic Recovery Task Force is inviting small businesses to share their perspective and firsthand experience with the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) created the task force to begin looking at ways Ohio can get its economy back on track in the wake of COVID-19.
Wilkin believes it’s important for Ohio to begin this work now and is hopeful it will help the state emerge from the downturn more quickly. Small businesses, he said, are an important part of that.
“It’s really important that state lawmakers hear from small business owners from Ohio’s rural communities about the economic impact of COVID-19,” said Wilkin (R-Hillsboro). “The view from the frontlines of our economy is critical to this discussion.”
Practicing social distancing, the task force is meeting via teleconference. Hearings are streamed on OhioChannel.org . The task force is on Facebook and Twitter: @OHTaskForce2020
Small businesses that would like to share their story can contact the task force at Ohio2020@ohiohouse.gov with the following information:
· Name and location of the business
· Number of employees
· Years in business
· Contact information for business owners (email, phone number)
· Brief description of the nature of the business
Small businesses interested in sharing their story with the task force should contact Ohio2020@OhioHouse.gov for more information.
All submissions will be reviewed with the goal of inviting a diverse range of businesses from different industries and regions of the state to testify virtually before the task force. Businesses may also submit written feedback to the task force.
In either case, businesses wishing to share their experiences would be asked to prepare brief remarks focused on the following points:
· If/how they are able to operate during the coronavirus?
· What kind of financial strains have been brought on by this? If they have been in business for many years, how has this been compared to other financial downturns?
· What kinds of obstacles do they see ahead of them once they are able to fully open up again?
· Any governmental roadblocks ahead that the legislature should be aware of?
· Any ideas that they might have on protocols they believe would be helpful to return to work while maintaining a level of safety to provide confidence to their customers?
