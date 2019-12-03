Through its Breast Education Screening & Navigation Program, the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine Community Health Programs (CHP) has long provided mobile women’s cancer screening clinics around southeastern Ohio as part of its mission to improve women’s health in the region.
In collaboration with Adena Health Center, the Heritage College CHP will also offer same-day mammography at the Pike County mobile clinic. The next mobile clinic is, Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Adena Health Center, 12340 Ohio Rt. 104 in Waverly. Services are available to all women, uninsured, underinsured or insured. Appointments are required and women should call 740-593-2432 or 1-800-844-2654 for an appointment.
Services offered through CHP mobile clinics include breast health education, PAP tests, breast and pelvic exams, navigation through the continuum of care & Susan G. Komen Columbus® grant funding for financial support for mammograms. In addition to the mobile clinics, services are also provided at the college’s Heritage Community Clinic on the Ohio University Athens campus.
The most current dates, times and locations for upcoming clinics to area counties are located on the CHP online events calendar — https://www.ohio.edu/medicine/community-health/community-clinic/calendar.cfm , or call 740.593.2432 or 800.844.2654.
