As of 12 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, the following state routes in ODOT (Ohio Department of Transportation) District 9 have been closed due to high water:
PIKE COUNTY
• State Route 124/772 just south of Idaho
• State Route 220 at River Road
ADAMS COUNTY
• State Route 348 between state Route 125 and state Route 781
LAWRENCE COUNTY
• State Route 93 at the intersection with state Route 522
ROSS COUNTY
• State Route 104 at Pennyroyal Road
Additional closures may become necessary as water levels continue to rise. Motorists are advised to turn around if they encounter water over a roadway.
