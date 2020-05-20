ODOT logo

As of 12 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, the following state routes in ODOT (Ohio Department of Transportation) District 9 have been closed due to high water:

PIKE COUNTY

• State Route 124/772 just south of Idaho

• State Route 220 at River Road

ADAMS COUNTY

• State Route 348 between state Route 125 and state Route 781

LAWRENCE COUNTY

• State Route 93 at the intersection with state Route 522

ROSS COUNTY

• State Route 104 at Pennyroyal Road

Additional closures may become necessary as water levels continue to rise. Motorists are advised to turn around if they encounter water over a roadway.

