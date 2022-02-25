On Thursday, the News Watchman and fellow publications of Adams Publishing Group received multiple awards from the Ohio News Media Association in the Hooper Non-Daily Newspaper Contest.
In the category for 2,501 to 4,299 subscribers, the News Watchman took home honors in news, sports, advertising, photography, and more.
Best News Story:
The first award received by the staff went to news editor, Patrick Keck, for his article on 9-year-old Ethan Holbert raising more than $1,600 for the construction of the new Garnet A. Wilson Public Library in Waverly.
The article received third-place honors, telling the story of the avid reader fourth grader at Waverly Intermediate.
Sports Coverage
Julie Billings and Baden Fuller received second-place honors for their year-round efforts in covering all things Pike County sports.
Judges made particular emphasis on Billings’ work covering the Division III Region 11 meet at Southeastern High School featured in the May 30, 2021 edition of the News Watchman.
Sports Feature
Billings took home third-place for her story which captured the perseverance of then Waverly senior Ben Flanders. After being diagnosed with a heart condition, Flanders picked up golf as a junior before becoming earning First Team Southern Ohio Conference honors his senior year.
He now plays golf at Shawnee State University.
Newspaper Design
The editorial, advertising, and pagination staff’s work in piecing together the bi-weekly product earned second-place honors from ONMA.
Advertising
Whether it be featuring ads in the Wednesday and Sunday papers, or in special editions such as the “9/11 One day, Twenty years” from last September, Hilary Miller leads the advertising division for the News Watchman.
For her work, ONMA presented Miller with a third-place award in the advertising category.
Feature Photo
In addition to her sports work, Billings often assists in capturing images seen on the front-page of the News Watchman.
She earned second-place honors for her photo of a blue jay spreading its wings behind a miniature grocery cart.
Sports Photo
Billings’ work behind the camera was also featured in the best sports photo- twice. She earned and first and third place honors for two photos from last year’s football and baseball seasons.
Special Edition
The News Watchman’s 2021 Progress Edition, titled “The Future of Pike County,” earned first-place honors from ONMA for best special edition.
The special featured stories on new businesses that had started in the county over the last year and highlighted the plans for local schools to build-on its success.
Best Website
Last, but not least, the News Watchman received second-place honors for its website layout.
Collectively, the staff would like to thank our loyal subscribers for supporting our mission of being the voice to all things Pike County.
