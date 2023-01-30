Inflation is hurting the Pike Outreach Food Pantry. The rising cost food is causing more people to come the pantry. The pantry also has less because the rising cost of the food they purchase to maintain the pantry. The pantry accepts monetary and food donations and is always looking for volunteers.
The Pike Outreach Food Pantry has been in existence for more than 50 years, and the Pike Outreach shelter known as Bridgehaven has been in existence for more than 25 years.
The Pike Outreach Food Pantry has moved to 306 Bridge Street. Bridgehaven still operates out of the building at 100 W. Second Street.
“We (Pike Outreach Food Pantry) are completely moved into the (building located at) 306 Bridge Street,” executive director Techia Potter said. “We want to make sure people know we are in this building. We are working hard to making this building an asset to all of Pike County.”
According to Potter, Pike Outreach has plans that the building’s kitchen could be used as a community kitchen periodically to provide hot meals to the community. Potter also said the Ohio State University Extension Office utilizes the space to have classes, and social service agencies also use the building as a place to connect with clients, including Veterans’ Affairs.
“We are working hard to try to maintain the pantry, and the food we need to be able to serve the community, but with inflation it’s making it harder and harder,” Potter said.
Potter said the pantry will need as much support as it can have from the community to continue to serve the people of Pike County.
“We’re relying on donations from churches, private donors and corporate donations. We’re looking for all of the things so we can continue to provide food for everyone in Pike County,” Potter said. “People were extremely generous during the holidays, but it’s a need year-round.”
One corporate donation to the food pantry was from Jason and Michelle Brown of Brown Federal Services. BFS donated $1,000 to the food pantry last week.
Potter said at this point monetary donations would be the best because the pantry is able to order food from Freestore Food Bank. The food is not free, as the name of the store may indicate.
“We do receive a discount. Unfortunately, and this is a big issue for us, we have been receiving a larger discount from the free store, and because of inflation that discount has decreased,” Potter said. “So we are paying, because they are obviously paying more.”
Potter said that the number of people at the food pantry is almost doubled from the number they are used to seeing. Potter said they are seeing families that have not been at the pantry for a year or a year and a half. Potter said those people are coming because the price of food is so high.
“We are looking into new fundraisers. We certainly want to raise as much money as possible, but we do rely on the donations,” Potter said. “With the COVID grants that were available before, now almost all of the grants have ended. Because those grants have ended, we had to lay off staff.”
Potter said it makes things difficult when everything is more expensive, more people need it, and the pantry has less money.
When it comes to Bridgehaven, it is a 16-bed facility. Potter said the length of stay at the shelter has increased because of the housing crisis.
Potter said that Pike Outreach works to help all the residents at the shelter “eliminate all of the barriers to housing so they can be independently housed. That is what is most important to us.”
Potter explained that the staff at Bridgehaven will help with employment applications, medical appointments and can link individuals up with social service agencies to get their needs met.
Potter said the shelter and pantry are always looking for volunteers in any capacity.
“There are a lot of people in our community that have a lot of gifts, “Potter said. “They are very gifted people. We would love to share that giftedness with our residents and clients at the pantry.”
