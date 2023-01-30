Pike Outreach store

Inflation is hurting the Pike Outreach Food Pantry. The rising cost food is causing more people to come the pantry. The pantry also has less because the rising cost of the food they purchase to maintain the pantry. The pantry accepts monetary and food donations and is always looking for volunteers.

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

The Pike Outreach Food Pantry has been in existence for more than 50 years, and the Pike Outreach shelter known as Bridgehaven has been in existence for more than 25 years.

The Pike Outreach Food Pantry has moved to 306 Bridge Street. Bridgehaven still operates out of the building at 100 W. Second Street.


