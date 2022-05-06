PIKETON — Coming next month, the Ohio State University Pike Extension Office will be hosting two events open to local students.
Starting on June 7, students will have a choice at learning life skills or cooking skills held at the Pike County Fairgrounds on 313 Mill St.
The Botvin LifeSkills course, which promotes healthy alternatives to risky behavior, is open to youth who are entering or have completed fourth and fifth grade. The classes are held on June 7, June 9, June 14, and June 16 from 2 to 4 p.m.
These courses will teach students the necessary skills topics such as self-esteem, decision-making, smoking information, advertising, dealing with stress, communication skills, social skills, and assertiveness.
To reserve a spot in this free program, those interested are told to call 740-289-4837 or contact Tammy Jones at jones.5640@osu.edu
"You're the Chef" is open to youth who are entering or have completed sixth, seventh, and eighth grade.
These sessions will also be held June 7, June 9, June 14, and June 16 from 10 a.m. to noon at the 313 Mill St. location.
The cost for this program, which provides hands-on practice in food preparation and safety, is $40. Call 740-289-4837 or contact Tammy Jones at jones.5640@osu.edu to register.
