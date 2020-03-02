Eastern Elementary was recently awarded the Purple Star by the Ohio Department of Education. This is an award that is dedicated to recognizing schools that reach out to support students and families of our nation’s military. Eastern Elementary was the only school building in Pike County to earn this award during the 2019-2020 school year.
This award was earned due to the efforts organized by Elementary School Counselor Mrs. Teresa Southworth. Mrs. Southworth organized “Jeans for Troops” day where staff wore jeans and donated money to the “GI-go-fund”. Mrs. Southworth also assisted with Eastern Local Schools Veterans Day Assembly, invited active military personnel to our elementary school career day, partnered with Project Linus for students to receive a handmade blanket, and most importantly is available to meet with students who have parents deployed anytime she is needed.
Mrs. Southworth had the following information to share about this endeavor:
Military families relocate 10 times more often than civilian families — on average, every 2 or 3 years. Thirty-seven percent of children with a deployed parent reported that they seriously worry about what could happen to their deployed caretaker.
Children in military families experience high rates of mental health, trauma, and related problems. About 30 percent reported feeling sad or hopeless almost every day for two weeks during the past 12 months. “Given numbers like these we have an obligation to support the children of military families enrolled at Eastern Elementary," Mrs. Southworth said.
“I was introduced to the MIC3 Program (Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commissions) during a school counselor’s meeting at our Educational Service Center and immediately knew this was for us. Eastern’s community is already supportive of our nation’s military, but this program involves the community’s military children in ways we were not aware of," according to Mrs. Southworth.
“As the acting liaison at Eastern, I am now equipped with resources to help our students and their families during military deployment of an immediate family member. We take pride in being able to inform these families of our military-friendly environment and to let them know we care," she said.
