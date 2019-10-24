Becky Thiel, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Shawnee State University, has released the Dean's List for the Summer Semester 2019.
To be named on the list, students must be enrolled full time and achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better.
Local students named to the dean's list for Summer Semester 2019 include:
Piketon
Madison Burkitt, Health Science
McKaylee Courtright, Marketing
Waverly
Sidney Crace, Accounting
Danielle Ruggles, Health Science
