PIKE COUNTY— The Garnet A. Wilson Public Library of Pike County was able to purchase 30 additional hotspots with broadband internet connection for one year with over $18,000 in funding from the Emergency Connectivity Fund.
The Emergency Connectivity Fund is a $7.17 billion program funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to help schools and libraries support remote learning.
The Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) ECF program provides funding for public and libraries and K12 schools to purchase connected devices and broadband internet connections for use off of library and school grounds by library patrons, students, teachers, and staff who otherwise lack internet access.
Libraries participating in the ECF received 100 percent reimbursement of costs for eligible equipment and services. The Garnet A. Wilson Public Library already has 20 hotspots in circulation from a coordinated effort by the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, Facebook and T-Mobile.
The library also offers 24/7 Wi-Fi internet access at all four locations with the hopes of helping to bridge the digital divide in our Appalachian community.
If you are interested in borrowing a hotspot from the library, please visit any branch of the Garnet A. Wilson Public Library of Pike County, or call (740)947-4921 for more details.
