Sunday, March 21, is World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD). It is a global awareness day which has been officially observed by the United Nations since 2012.

Lee Adams contacted the News Watchman and said he and his family will be doing random acts of kindness on Sunday in Waverly to help raise awareness for this event. He is encouraging others who have been touched by Down Syndrome to do the same.

The date for WDSD being the 21st day of the third month, was selected to signify the uniqueness of the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome which causes Down syndrome.

Down syndrome usually causes varying degrees of intellectual and physical disability and associated medical issues.

For more information, visit worlddownsyndromeday.org on the Internet. The News Watchman will be following up with Adams after the event for a more in-depth story.

