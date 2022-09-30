COLUMBUS, Ohio – Cooler temperatures, earlier sunsets, and fall leaves – soon vivid reds, oranges, and yellows, will pop signifying the shift of the season. Throughout the fall color changes, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will release weekly updates letting people know where to see the best hues and what unique activities can be enjoyed under a blanket of autumn leaves.
“Ohio comes to life with the arrival of fall,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “With cooler temperatures and incredible views, this time of year is perfect for exploring the natural beauty that can be seen and felt in our state parks, nature preserves, and forests!”
Fall forecasters consider variables like sunlight, temperature, wind, and rainfall when estimating the intensity and longevity of leaf color. This year, the ODNR Division of Forestry is expecting peak color to arrive in mid-to-late October.
“The supply of water from above average rainfall this year should have the trees healthy and ready to put on a color show with brilliant oranges and blazing yellows,” said ODNR Fall Color Forester David Parrott. “It is still early in the season, but northern Ohio is already starting to see some changes in the tree canopies. Be on the lookout for black gums and buckeyes that are usually the first tree species to show their fall colors as well as poison ivy and Virginia creeper which show deep hues of red.”
Those interested in finding the most eye-catching leaves throughout the season should check out ODNR’s fall color website, the official guide to the changing colors. The website includes:
Weekly color updates and information to help plan a fall color adventure
Unique overnight accommodations at Ohio State Parks
Fun events happening around the state
ODNR encourages people to share fall color photos using #OhioFall22. Each week, ODNR will choose photos from those who use this hashtag to share on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For more fall color photos, follow ODNR, Ohio State Parks and Ohio. Find It Here. on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @ohiodnr, @OHStateParks, and @Ohio.FindItHere.
The Ohio Division of Forestry promotes the wise use and sustainable management of Ohio’s public and private woodlands. To learn more about Ohio’s woodlands, visit Forestry.ohiodnr.gov. Follow us on Facebook @odnrforestry and on Instagram @odnrforestry (instagram.com/odnrforestry).
ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.
