COLUMBUS, Ohio – Cooler temperatures, earlier sunsets, and fall leaves – soon vivid reds, oranges, and yellows, will pop signifying the shift of the season. Throughout the fall color changes, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will release weekly updates letting people know where to see the best hues and what unique activities can be enjoyed under a blanket of autumn leaves.

“Ohio comes to life with the arrival of fall,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “With cooler temperatures and incredible views, this time of year is perfect for exploring the natural beauty that can be seen and felt in our state parks, nature preserves, and forests!”

