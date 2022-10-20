COLUMBUS, Ohio – Even though we have had some strong winds over the past week, blazes of fall color are still evident in tree canopies from Lake Erie to the Ohio River. Peak conditions came earlier than predicted due to ideal fall weather conditions early in the fall according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).
“A large portion of the state has experienced strong winds that may continue through the week however peak conditions have now spread throughout Ohio,” ODNR Fall Color Forester David Parrott said. “Hopefully, the leaves will continue to hang on. This is a spectacular year for fall colors throughout the state with all species now providing vibrant colors. We are even seeing oaks displaying bright reds, deep purples, and dazzling yellows! We encourage everyone to get outside and enjoy the color show while they have a chance.”
You can find the most eye-catching leaves throughout the season on ODNR’s fall color website, the official guide to the changing colors. The website includes:
• Weekly color updates and information to help plan a fall color adventure
• Unique overnight accommodations at Ohio State Parks
• Fun events happening around the state
The ODNR Division of Forestry reminds everyone that we are in the middle of fall wildfire season. Ohio law states that most outdoor debris burning is prohibited in unincorporated areas from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the months of October and November. Burning is limited in the fall due to the abundance of dry grass, weeds, and leaves on the ground. Gusty winds and low humidity can make a seemingly safe fire burn more intensely and escape control. If a fire does escape control, contact the local fire department immediately. An escaped wildfire, even one burning in grass or weeds, is dangerous. For more info about preventing wildfires, click here.
ODNR encourages people to share fall color photos using #OhioFall22. Each week, ODNR will choose photos from those who use this hashtag to share on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For more fall color photos, follow ODNR, Ohio State Parks, Ohio State Forests, and Ohio. Find It Here. on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @ohiodnr, @OHStateParks, @odnrforestry and @Ohio.FindItHere.
The Ohio Division of Forestry promotes the wise use and sustainable management of Ohio’s public and private woodlands. To learn more about Ohio’s woodlands, visit Forestry.ohiodnr.gov. Follow us on Facebook @odnrforestry and on Instagram @odnrforestry (instagram.com/odnrforestry).
ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.
