COLUMBUS, Ohio – Even though we have had some strong winds over the past week, blazes of fall color are still evident in tree canopies from Lake Erie to the Ohio River. Peak conditions came earlier than predicted due to ideal fall weather conditions early in the fall according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

“A large portion of the state has experienced strong winds that may continue through the week however peak conditions have now spread throughout Ohio,” ODNR Fall Color Forester David Parrott said. “Hopefully, the leaves will continue to hang on. This is a spectacular year for fall colors throughout the state with all species now providing vibrant colors. We are even seeing oaks displaying bright reds, deep purples, and dazzling yellows! We encourage everyone to get outside and enjoy the color show while they have a chance.”

