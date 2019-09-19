Atomic Credit Union has recently opened their 2020 scholarship period. Graduating seniors may apply by visiting the website at www.atomiccu.com, or you may pick up an application at any of the 13 branch locations.
In order to be eligible, the applicant must be a member of Atomic Credit Union prior to Dec. 31, 2019. The applicant must also be a 2020 graduating senior from a high school or technical school, with a minimum GPA of 2.5, and have plans to enroll into an accredited school of higher education in the Summer/Fall of 2020.
All documents that are requested on the application should be returned no later than Tuesday, March 31, 2020, either in person at your local branch or by emailing ldenney@atomiccu.com .
The purpose of the Atomic Credit Union Scholarship Program is to provide financial assistance to graduating seniors who wish to further their education. During 2019, Atomic provided $22,000 in scholarship money to 44 students in Southeastern Ohio!
Atomic Credit Union serves over 50,000 members at 13 branch locations in Southern Ohio and also operates a total of 49 student-run credit union branches in local area schools. In addition to brick and mortar branches, Atomic offers 24/7 access to your account through their Mobile App and Digital Banking.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.