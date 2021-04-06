The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is 14 cents higher this week at $2.793 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $2.793
Average price during the week of March 29, 2021 $2.655
Average price during the week of April 6, 2020 $1.664
The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:
$2.851 Athens
$2.836 Chillicothe
$2.788 Columbiana
$2.656 East Liverpool
$2.797 Gallipolis
$2.800 Hillsboro
$2.592 Ironton
$2.873 Jackson
$2.849 Logan
$2.714 Marietta
$2.822 Portsmouth
$2.803 Steubenville
$2.846 Washington Court House
$2.870 Waverly
Trend Analysis:
Gasoline demand measured 8.9 million b/d in the Energy Administration’s (EIA) latest weekly report, up nearly 4% from the week prior. Because of the jump in demand, gasoline supplies tightened to 230.5 million barrels, the lowest level this year, and state gas prices averages saw major fluctuations. On the week, states saw pump price changes ranging from an increase of 15 cents to a decrease of 3 cents.
Today’s national average is $2.87, which is more expensive on the week (+1 cent), month (+12 cents) and year (+94 cents).
One factor that may help to keep the national gas price average below $3/gallon is the price of crude, which accounts for nearly 60% of the price at the pump. After hitting a 12-month high of $66/barrel last month, crude has been priced mostly at the $60/barrel mark recently. If it stays low, even with demand increasing, it will contribute to fewer pump price jumps.
Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.
