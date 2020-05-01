Ohio EPA

The public comment period concerning a draft wastewater discharge permit and application renewal submitted by Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth LLC to discharge water into the Scioto River, Little Beaver Creek, Big Run, and the West Ditch has been extended to May 15, 2020.

After receiving requests from the community, Ohio EPA is extending the comment period an additional 16 days to provide citizens more opportunity to comment on the renewal application and draft permit. A related virtual information session and public hearing, hosted by the Agency on April 22, was recorded and is available online: http://ohioepa.webex.com/recordingservice/sites/ohioepa/recording/9e67b77ead8c4a5e8ca992c65533a05d.

If approved, the draft permit (available to view at http://wwwapp.epa.ohio.gov/dsw/permits/Draft/0IO00000.pdf ) would authorize new discharges from a proposed project with the Department of Energy Piketon Gaseous Diffusion plant. Discharges from the activity, if approved, would result in degradation to, or lowering of, the water quality within the Scioto River. The draft permit includes limits and conditions to protect all water quality standards in the Scioto River.

To submit comments or receive information on the application renewal and draft permit, email epa.dswcomments@epa.ohio.gov . Comments received in writing will be given equal consideration to those that were received during the virtual hearing and throughout original and extended comment periods.

