Ross-Pike ESD’s LEAD program is very proud to announce that we will have two teams of junior high students competing in the high school Dare to Dream competition. These groups were chosen for their outstanding business pitches. The Glockner Dare to Dream high school regional business pitch competition is an annual event that gives area high school students the opportunity to create a business idea and pitch it to a panel of judges for the chance to win thousands of dollars in prize money.
LEAD teacher, Amanda Entler, contacted the executive director of the Dare to Dream Competition, Mike Thompson, in August to see if the gifted students in her class could participate even though they were not high school students. Mr. Thompson not only granted permission to compete, but he also visited the classroom once a month to work with each group on their presentation skills and pitch ideas.
On February 9th, the two teams did a preliminary judging to decide which would represent the class at Shawnee State University. The Screechers team, consisting of Kaylee Freman, Gavin Wright, Xander Thurman, Warner Blanton, and Carter Moore, demonstrated their personal safety alarm. The Happy Campers team members Aubrie Rose, Nolan Childers, Ava Ricer, Caydince Pekkala, and Kaelyn Smith outlined their idea for a camper cleaning company. The panel of judges included Mike Thompson, Jennifer Chandler, Tricia Crawford, Tom Kitchen, and Bob Crabtree. The panel offered advice on how to improve the two ideas as well as advice on public speaking. After consulting with the panel of judges, Mr. Thompson invited both teams to the championship.
The championship for the tenth annual Glockner Dare to Dream high school business competition will take place on March 7, 2023 at Shawnee State University.
