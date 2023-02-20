Ross-Pike ESD’s LEAD program is very proud to announce that we will have two teams of junior high students competing in the high school Dare to Dream competition. These groups were chosen for their outstanding business pitches. The Glockner Dare to Dream high school regional business pitch competition is an annual event that gives area high school students the opportunity to create a business idea and pitch it to a panel of judges for the chance to win thousands of dollars in prize money.

LEAD teacher, Amanda Entler, contacted the executive director of the Dare to Dream Competition, Mike Thompson, in August to see if the gifted students in her class could participate even though they were not high school students. Mr. Thompson not only granted permission to compete, but he also visited the classroom once a month to work with each group on their presentation skills and pitch ideas.


