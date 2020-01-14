Community Action Committee of Pike County
The Community Action Committee of Pike County is hosting the 2020 Operation Warm Program, sponsored by the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives Grant. Through this program, TANF-eligible children (households under 200% of federal poverty guidelines) are eligible for a free coat.

Sizes range from 2t -18 in children’s sizes and Small-XXL in adult sizes for larger/older children.

Please stop in on any FRIDAY and get a free coat for the children in your household. Sizes and quantities are limited. For more information, contact Social Services at 740-289-2375.

