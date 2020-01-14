The Community Action Committee of Pike County is hosting the 2020 Operation Warm Program, sponsored by the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives Grant. Through this program, TANF-eligible children (households under 200% of federal poverty guidelines) are eligible for a free coat.
Sizes range from 2t -18 in children’s sizes and Small-XXL in adult sizes for larger/older children.
Please stop in on any FRIDAY and get a free coat for the children in your household. Sizes and quantities are limited. For more information, contact Social Services at 740-289-2375.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.