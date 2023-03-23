Almost two hours of discussion and Waverly Village Council failed to take a final vote to amend the wage ordinance at the special meeting of council Tuesday evening.
The ordinance had gone through two readings. The first on March 1 and the second on March 15 during regular sessions of council. Very little discussion was had after either reading of the ordinance.
The agenda for the March 22 special session of council read “to Review of Ordinance #16-2023, Amendment to Ordinance #60-2022, the Wage Ordinance for the year 2023.”
Mayor Greg Kempton started the discussion by bringing up a concern that volunteer fire department personnel, who are paid by the run, were not included in the proposal.
The talk focused on whether or not the firefighters will receive a one dollar per hour raise when they are on runs, which was not in the proposed ordinance. Apparently, fire chief Jeff Minshall asked for this raise in a meeting that some members of council had with department heads.
“If Jeff (Minshall) asked for it and he has it in his budget... he doesn’t ask for much,” councilwoman Mary Ellen Cormany said.
Councilman Forest Blakeman made a motion to raise the volunteer firefighter wages one dollar per hour during runs. Cormany seconded the motion and the motion passed by a unanimous vote.
Kempton then brought up a suggestion of police chief John Winfield of bringing the dispatcher to the top of the pay scale to be at $16.50 per hour.
“For the amount of responsibility and the direction I have given in the past, I think we do need to be there at $16.50 (per hour) for them,” Kempton said. “Going up to $15 (per hour) I don’t think is enough. I drafted expectations that they all signed off on. Typically, any thing in law enforcement, dispatchers or whatever, the standards of professionalism are super high. Everyone expects the police officers, dispatcher to be perfect all the time. However, we don’t always pay them for expectations.”
The next topic Kempton brought to the floor was two things that were brought up at a council meeting where three council members were absent. One was to bring the position of administrative assistant (of LEADS or Law Enforcement Agencies Data System) up to the same (pay) as office manager. The other was to bring the position of Street Department foreman up to the same (pay) as office manager.
Blakeman reminded council that once you write an increase into an ordinance that is the law.
“You can’t take it away from an employee,” Blakeman said.
“The problem with what you are all talking about,” Street Department superintendent Dean Knight said. “It doesn’t matter who does what or amount of work. It’s (the fact) you’re putting individuals who are in charge after the supervisor all at the same salary. The same way it’s been for the last 36 years.”
The next topic that was debated was whether an employee holding a degree would be paid more than an employee at the same pay scale who does not have a degree. The extra pay was not included in the proposed ordinance.
“I’m not sure where we got on the topic of taking wages away from anybody,” councilman Skymr Bevens said.
It was then that Kempton mentioned that the extra pay for having a degree was in the proposed ordinance.
Bevens said that his recommendation on that front was that if council wished to establish qualifications for a position that included holding a degree, they could do that.
Bevens believed it would make it easier to budget and market the position to have those qualifications and the pay set and not have it dependent on the employee holding a degree.
After much discussion about scope of work for different positions, councilwoman Angel Glass asked two questions.
“Can we all agree that there is nothing in this that is just completely crazy, that can’t be voted on now and that changes can be made later?”
“My thoughts exactly,” Mayor Kempton said.
Glass’ second question was could it be written into the ordinance a deadline to review the ordinance, so that it was another seven to 10 years and the council would be in the same predicament again.
Another item in the proposed budget was to raise council members’ salaries from $2,400 to $4,800. That would not take affect until the council person was reelected to office.
“If you’re going to give the Village Council a 100 percent raise that looks horrible,” Cormany said. “I don’t care even if we deserve it. It looks horrible. The elected officials should not be in this ordinance.”
A decision was made to approve a wage adjustment proposal that was formulated by the mayor and the auditor.
There is expected to be an emergency vote on that proposal at the next council meeting, which is scheduled for Monday, April 3.
