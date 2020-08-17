*Classes listed by name and placing.

Class 1: Madisyn Bunch 1, Gunnar Pettit 2, Emmitt Wallace 3, Treven Burnett 4, Paisley Alderman 5, Bailee Shook 6, Samuel Faulkner 7, Dorian Arrowood 8, Riley Welch 9

Class 2: Ashtyn Rodgers 1, Carson Moore 2, Elijah Faulkner 3, Caden Arrowood 4, Bodie Armstrong 5, Landon Arrowood 6, Lane Pettit 7

Class 3: Kalynn Mays 1, Caden Moore 2, Layla Smith 3, Braydon Leeth 4, Olivia Cornwell 5, Maggie Armstrong 6, Owen Armstrong 7

Class 4: Logan Rider 1, Niah Knapp 2, Roger Woodruff 3, Hannah Harris 4, Dylan Leeth 5, Kenzie Mays 6, Jared Reinsmith 7

Class 5: Faith Amato 1, Madison Cornwell 2, Myranda Lansing 3, Dallas Downs 4, Brayden Miller 5, Laira Trapp 6, Leevi Fite 7, Wyatt Ware 8

Class 6: Joshua Amato 1, Averie Baugh-Downs 2, Addison Bennington 3, Emmaline Clark 4, Jorden Fritz 5, Daphne Park 6, Josie Ware 7, Kloe French 8

Class 7: Cole Park 1, Kaitlyn Bennington 2, Isaac Satterfield 3, Benjamin Pennington 4, Josiah Satterfield 5, Grace Turner, Megan Curley 7, Ean Perkins 8

Class 8: Riley Beekman 1, Andrew Beekman 2, Grace Pennington 3, Colton Montgomery 4, Lydia Turner 5, Jesse Pennington 6, Dean Montgomery 7

Grand Champion: Riley Beekman

Reserve Champion: Faith Amato

Champion Senior Showmanship: Grace Pennington

Reserve Senior Showmanship: Riley Welch

Champion Intermediate Showmanship: Faith Amato

Reserve Intermediate Showmanship: Lydia Turner

Champion Junior Showmanship: Evans Hines

Reserve Champion Junior Showmanship: Benjamin Pennington

Champion Senior Skill-a-thon: Owen Armstrong

Reserve Champion Senior Skill-a-thon: Jesse Pennington, Grace Pennington

Champion Intermediate Skill-a-thon: Lydia Turner

Reserve Champion Intermediate Skill-a-thon: Averie Baugh-Downs

Champion Junior Skill-a-thon: Benjamin Pennington

Reserve Champion Junior Skill-a-thon: Daphne Park

