*Classes listed by name and placing.
Class 1: Madisyn Bunch 1, Gunnar Pettit 2, Emmitt Wallace 3, Treven Burnett 4, Paisley Alderman 5, Bailee Shook 6, Samuel Faulkner 7, Dorian Arrowood 8, Riley Welch 9
Class 2: Ashtyn Rodgers 1, Carson Moore 2, Elijah Faulkner 3, Caden Arrowood 4, Bodie Armstrong 5, Landon Arrowood 6, Lane Pettit 7
Class 3: Kalynn Mays 1, Caden Moore 2, Layla Smith 3, Braydon Leeth 4, Olivia Cornwell 5, Maggie Armstrong 6, Owen Armstrong 7
Class 4: Logan Rider 1, Niah Knapp 2, Roger Woodruff 3, Hannah Harris 4, Dylan Leeth 5, Kenzie Mays 6, Jared Reinsmith 7
Class 5: Faith Amato 1, Madison Cornwell 2, Myranda Lansing 3, Dallas Downs 4, Brayden Miller 5, Laira Trapp 6, Leevi Fite 7, Wyatt Ware 8
Class 6: Joshua Amato 1, Averie Baugh-Downs 2, Addison Bennington 3, Emmaline Clark 4, Jorden Fritz 5, Daphne Park 6, Josie Ware 7, Kloe French 8
Class 7: Cole Park 1, Kaitlyn Bennington 2, Isaac Satterfield 3, Benjamin Pennington 4, Josiah Satterfield 5, Grace Turner, Megan Curley 7, Ean Perkins 8
Class 8: Riley Beekman 1, Andrew Beekman 2, Grace Pennington 3, Colton Montgomery 4, Lydia Turner 5, Jesse Pennington 6, Dean Montgomery 7
Grand Champion: Riley Beekman
Reserve Champion: Faith Amato
Champion Senior Showmanship: Grace Pennington
Reserve Senior Showmanship: Riley Welch
Champion Intermediate Showmanship: Faith Amato
Reserve Intermediate Showmanship: Lydia Turner
Champion Junior Showmanship: Evans Hines
Reserve Champion Junior Showmanship: Benjamin Pennington
Champion Senior Skill-a-thon: Owen Armstrong
Reserve Champion Senior Skill-a-thon: Jesse Pennington, Grace Pennington
Champion Intermediate Skill-a-thon: Lydia Turner
Reserve Champion Intermediate Skill-a-thon: Averie Baugh-Downs
Champion Junior Skill-a-thon: Benjamin Pennington
Reserve Champion Junior Skill-a-thon: Daphne Park
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.