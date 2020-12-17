COLUMBUS, OH (12/17/2020)-- Cobe Marquez of Waverly, OH has been named to Ohio Dominican University's 2020 Fall Semester Dean's List.
In order to make the Dean's List, full-time undergraduate students must have achieved a 3.5 GPA or better after taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Ohio Dominican University is a comprehensive, four-year, private, liberal arts and master's institution, founded in 1911 in the Catholic and Dominican tradition by the Dominican Sisters of Peace. The university has approximately 1,500 students and offers undergraduate degrees in 39 majors and eight graduate degree programs. At ODU, students connect their passion with a purpose.
