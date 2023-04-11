ribbon cutting

Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth (FBP) Community Commitment Chairman Tim Poe cuts a celebratory ribbon at the grand opening of The Spirit Shop at Jasper Elementary School. The Spirit Shop is part of an incentive program to encourage students to work hard and help one another. FBP’s Deneen Garner, Heather Cate and Stephanie McLaughlin were also present at the dedication.

 Fluor_BWXT Portsmouth

PIKETON, OH--Excitement has been building at Jasper Elementary for The Spirit Shop that was recently opened to provide opportunities for children to earn free gear by working hard and being helpful. On March 30, Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth (FBP) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the school to celebrate the grand opening of the shop with a $12,000 donation from the Community Commitment Fund.

Fourth graders at the school explained how it worked.


