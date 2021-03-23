Earlier this month, Pike County Sheriff Tracy D. Evans shared this news release on the Pike County Sheriff Department’s Facebook page.
A new Ohio taskforce unit will partner with anti-robocall groups at the national level, investigate suspected violators and seek legislation to expand the state’s authority over robocalls.
Ohioans can report robocalls to the unit by texting “ROBO” to 888111 and answering a set of questions. Complaints can also be filed by visiting OhioProtects.org or calling 1-800-282-0515.
Other tips to help combat robocalls include:
• Never interact with a suspected robocaller in any way.
• Avoid providing personal or financial information by phone.
• Register your phone number with the Do Not Call Registry online at DoNotCall.gov or by phone at 1-888-382-1222.
• Research services offered by your phone provider to block unwanted calls.
• Install a trusted and reliable app on your cellphone to block or warn of suspicious calls.
