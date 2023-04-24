Waverly, Ohio—Waverly Church of Christ will celebrate its 70th Anniversary in May. The church, which is located at 100 David Road in Waverly, will host a weekend revival and open house the weekend of May 12-14 to remember and reflect together on God’s blessings as well as renew friendships and look to the future.
The revival will begin Friday, May 12, at 6:30 p.m. with charter member, Thurman Grass preaching. The church’s recently retired evangelist, Frank Klobucar, will preach on Saturday, May 13, at 6:30 p.m. Larry Williams, the church’s long-time and now retired evangelist, will preach on Sunday, May 14, at 10:30 a.m.
An open house will be held on Saturday, May 13, 4:00-6:00 p.m.
“What an exciting time to serve the Lord in Waverly, Ohio,” said Derek James, the recently added Evangelist. “We are so thankful to God for the obvious faithfulness that can be seen over the course of our history as an extension of the much larger family of God! The coming anniversary weekend is an opportunity for us to share our history, celebrate our past, and anxiously welcome the future of all that God has in store for the Waverly Church of Christ! We invite the greater Waverly community to join us as we celebrate God’s wonderful blessings.”
Waverly Church of Christ first met in the home of Walter and Glenna Grass in Waverly on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10, 1953. Through the last 70 years, the church has endured a number of transitions and changes from locations to leadership and staff, to church names, and more. Yet throughout the history of the congregation, one constant has been contributed to the continued unity of the church body— God’s ever-present and growing faithfulness. For from him and through him and to him are all things. To him be glory forever. Amen. (Romans 11:36 ESV)
