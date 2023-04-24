Waverly Church of Christ

The congregation of the Waverly Church of Christ welcomes everyone to its 70th anniversary celebration along a revival and open house on the weekend of May 12 through May 14.

 Kimberly Southall, Communications Coordinator Waverly Church of Christ

Waverly, Ohio—Waverly Church of Christ will celebrate its 70th Anniversary in May. The church, which is located at 100 David Road in Waverly, will host a weekend revival and open house the weekend of May 12-14 to remember and reflect together on God’s blessings as well as renew friendships and look to the future.

The revival will begin Friday, May 12, at 6:30 p.m. with charter member, Thurman Grass preaching. The church’s recently retired evangelist, Frank Klobucar, will preach on Saturday, May 13, at 6:30 p.m. Larry Williams, the church’s long-time and now retired evangelist, will preach on Sunday, May 14, at 10:30 a.m.


