WAVERLY— Waverly Village Council took initial steps in placing a question on the May 2022 primary ballot for the voters to decide on Tuesday.
During its final meeting of 2021, council delivered the first reading of an ordinance regarding an electric aggregation program for the village.
Per the ordinance read by councilwoman Mary Ellen Cormany, the program would allow residential and small business consumers to “participate actively in the potential benefits of electrical irregular station through lower electricity race which would not otherwise be available to those electricity consumers.”
The program would be offered in an “opt-out” fashion, meaning all Waverly residents would be automatically enrolled unless they were to individually notify village authorities that they do not wish to participate.
Every three years, residents would be able to decide whether they wish to remain enrolled, unenroll, or to begin enrollment.
If the legislation is to pass village council, the form must be presented to the Pike County Board of Elections no less than 90 days before the next primary election, set to be on May 3, 2022.
If it receives the majority support of Waverly voters, the next vote will take place on Nov. 8, 2022 during the General Election.
Voters wishing to learn more about the program will have such an opportunity at two public meetings. Dates for these meetings have not been announced, but will be published in the News Watchman when known.
Earlier this year, an energy specialist of Trebel Energy spoke before council regarding the program.
Joe Garrett urged during that July session that council move swiftly in its effort to educate the public as to what electric aggregation would mean for the community.
According to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, cities, townships, and counties across the state have enacted electric aggregation programs. Fellow southern Ohio communities such as Scioto Township in Ross County and Green Township in Scioto County are among them.
Later in the meeting, council also authorized Mayor Greg Kempton and Auditor Debra Whaley to execute a renewed contract between the village and Pee Pee Township.
Resolution 61 states the township has leased multiple vehicles and equipment to the Waverly Fire Department in recent years. The renewed contract would run from January 2022 through December 2026.
“The township has been very good at getting our guys equipment they need,” said Kempton during the virtually-held meeting. “This is one I know our fire chief (Jeff Minshall) would like to see approved, so that the township can vote and approve their end of it before the end of the year.”
Council will reconvene on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 to discuss this matter and other items in what will be its first session of the new year.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
