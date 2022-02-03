GALLIPOLIS— Tom Wiseman, chairman and CEO of Ohio Valley Bank, announced today that the bank is now offering a $1,000 signing bonus for new Customer Service Representatives (CSRs) hired in February 2022. The new bonus is in response to staffing shortages experienced nationally.
“The CSR position is a vital role at Ohio Valley Bank,” Marilyn Kearns, senior vice president, human resources, said. “They are the ones who work daily with members of our community to facilitate their banking transactions. The job is the best of both worlds: a great mix of set daily tasks plus occasional new creative challenges like planning branch events or coming up with special surprises for customers. The role of CSR is truly a rewarding experience and a great way to launch a professional career.”
To be eligible for the $1,000 bonus, the new full-time CSR must successfully complete job training and achieve a passing score on the CSR test. The bonus will be paid in one lump sum at the end of the month. Part-time and seasonal CSR positions are not eligible.
For full-time CSRs, in addition to the signing bonus, Ohio Valley Bank offers several benefits including health, dental, vision, and AFLAC insurance benefits, retirement, profit sharing, and even days off for helping charitable organizations or events. All training needed is provided.
As of press time, the bank is accepting online applications for CSR positions in Gallia, Mason, Jackson (OH), and Cabell counties. To apply for a CSR position, go to the bank’s official online application at www.ovbc.com/connect/careers. Paper applications and resumes are not accepted, and applications are not available at banking locations. Those who require an accommodation to apply for a position should contact the bank’s Human Resources department by phone at 740-441-1038. Ohio Valley Bank is an equal opportunity employer.
Ohio Valley Bank, established in 1872, is a FDIC-insured community bank based in Gallipolis, Ohio, and is a state member bank of the Federal Reserve. Common stock for the bank’s parent company, Ohio Valley Banc Corp., is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. More information can be found at Ohio Valley Bank’s website at www.ovbc.com.
