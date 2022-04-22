The Waverly City Board of Education met for the regular meeting on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 5 p.m. in the High School Study Hall. Ms. Zaler called the roll. The following members were present: Ms. Ann Oyer, Mr. Josh Hobbs, Mr. Allan Szoke, Mr. Trevor Roe and Mr. Josh Remy. Mr. Szoke, Board President, called the meeting to order.
STUDENT/STAFF RECOGNITION
Mr. Remy noted the following:
Several members of the LEO club helped move the Pike Outreach Food Pantry. Their assistance was greatly appreciated and made the move go smoothly. The students represented WHS well. They included Bailey Vulgamore, Ryane Bond, Drea Tannehill, Jack Monroe, Elijah McCain, Lesli Preston, Britton Kritzwiser, Aiyana Tolliver, Maddox Bock, Landon Shailand, Ella Tedrow, Kayla Barker, Grace Dickerson, Trinity Trapp, Bella Massie.
The HS boys’ basketball team are District Champions and are continuing to play at the OU Convocation Center this week against Greenfield McClain for a chance to play in the Regional finals. The board congratulates them on the success and urges them to keep going!
Individual All-District honors in boys’ basketball include: Trey Robertson — 1st Team and Player of the Year, Will Futhey — 1st Team, Mark Stulley — Honorable Mention, Travis Robertson — Coach of the Year, and on the girls’ team, Kelli Stewart — 1st Team, Bailey Vulgamore — 2nd Team, Ava Little- Honorable Mention, Mark Hannah — Assistant Coach of the Year
Trey Robertson surpassed 2000 career points in basketball.
In girls’ wrestling, Savannah Johnson placed 4th in the girls’ state meet Boys wrestling had 4 district qualifiers: Davey Adkins, Will Madden, Rayden Bumgardner, Dallas Downs.
Indoor Track success at the state level included Alex Boles getting 4th in the 60m dash. He also got 11th in the 200m. Cai Marquez just missed the finals getting 11th. The 4x400m relay of Ty Reisinger, Jack Monroe, Aidan Kelley, and Alex Stoller, picked up 14th shaving 4 seconds off their time. The 4x800 relay team of Ty Reisinger, Jack Monroe, Alex Stoller, and Mitch Green ended up 22nd.
Mr. Zach Smith took student work to two regional art shows:
- At the Otterbein Exhibition, 250 total entries were submitted and only 40 were accepted. Six works from Waverly students made the exhibition: Resse Nichols (who had two accepted), Hannah Remy, Zoe Fyffe, Jayden Steele, and Mercedes Curtis-Walker. Reese Nichols was awarded an Honorable Mention at the show.
- At the Rio Grande Exhibition, student work was accepted from Hannah Remy, Reese Nichols, Jean Fashbaugh, Zoe Fyffe Jayden Steele, Mercedes Curtis-Walker, Jax Georlitz, Krittika Kaur, Thomas Noel, and Lyndon Walker-Conley. Hannah Remy won 1st Prize and an Honorable Mention. Reese Nichols and Jean Fashbaugh also received Honorable Mentions.
The board commends these students for their work and also Mr. Smith for taking the time to travel and help these students succeed!
The WHS Concert Band received a Superior rating at OMEA district competition (for the sixth year in a row) and qualified for State competition in April. The following students auditioned and were accepted into the OMEA District 16 Honor Bands which we will host here at Waverly High School on March 18 & 19:
- High School: Alexia Simmons (1st chair Bassoon), Alex Cutlip (2nd chair trumpet), Abby Bucher, Tyler Matthes, Caydence Garey (2nd chair French Horn), Thomas Noel (2nd chair Trombone), Braden Darst (2nd chair Tuba)
- Pearson McGraw Junior High: Ava Robertson, Hadlee Carsey, Gage Vallery, Emma Watkins (1st chair Alto Sax), Liddy Cutler (2nd chair Trumpet), Slade McGraw, Zach Spencer, Wyeth Baker, Gabe Clifton.
Students at all grade levels of band have been participating in “Band Karate” where they are challenged to learn a series of 8 songs, each increasing in difficulty. There are several students who have already earned their “Black Belts”:
- 5th Grade: Isabella McComis, Karley Hignite, Hayden Hubbard, Emmitt Price, Aiden Robinson, and Jayden Brandon o 6th Grade: Brody Lambert and lan Moore. 7th Grade: Jasper Price, Ramsey Bumgardner, and Gabe Clifton o High School: Alexia Simmons, Emma Schobeloch, Haylee South, Jayda Whitt, Carson Moore, and Kaitlyn Miller.
The WHS Madrigals received a Superior rating at the OMEA district choir competition. Note: they performed a “AA” piece, rated the most difficult. No other choirs in the district preformed even an “A”. All others were “B” and “C” level difficulty.
The WHS Polarity acapella group competed in the ICHSA Midwest Quarterfinals at William Henry Harrison High School where they placed 2nd. This placement moves them on to the Semifinals on March 19. The winner of the Semifinals will advance to the Finals in New York City. They will also Polarity will be competing in the Harmony Sweepstakes Regional Competition in Chicago on March 26.
Waverly High School music department will be presenting the musical Les Miserables on March 10, 11, and 12. This is an exceptionally difficult musical and the students have done a tremendous job and will provide our community with a show like no other.
COPE & Community Action have partnered in the SPARK and GRIT programs to provide students with opportunities to obtain their driver’s license. Currently we have 11 active students in the program. Four of those have successfully acquired driver’s licenses and have been employed. While this may not seem like a big deal, it is a huge obstacle to employment and an important step in breaking cycles of poverty in our area. We are thankful for our COPE program continuing to find creative solutions to difficult challenges in the lives of our students.
Student progress highlights from 3rd grade:
- Ethan Long, raised 90 points on I Ready Reading and has gone from a level 3.9-5.5 on STAR. Additionally, he has not lost a behavior point or pulled a slip all year and is kind to everyone.
- Rodney Bumgardner raised 37 points in I Ready Reading and has gone from a 1.2 to a 3.3 in STAR. He works hard and is never a behavior problem. The board acknowledges both students for their hard work and great attitude.
The Junior High has begun publishing a newsletter and copies will be available. The students are writing brief stories of what is happening in their school. It looks good and reads well and we congratulate those students for a job well done! Mrs. Shaffer’s 8th grade class worked on their presentation skills by holding a mock trial for the murder of SpongeBob character Mr. Krabs. We applaud Mrs. Shaffer’s creative teaching method to get the students engaged in learning.
The board would like to thank Mr. Bart Frost for his decades of service as a volunteer with Waverly Schools. He and his wife Dr. Lisa Frost, who passed away last year, gave countless hours for 20+ years helping to develop the musicals at Waverly. Les Misérables will be Bart’s last musical at Waverly as he now moves away from our community.
