7th Grade Honor Roll:
Jackson Bailey
Mason Blackburn
Harley Blair
Emma Brill
Alexis Brown
Masson Camp
Melissa Crawford
Hannah Dean
Leevi Fite
Chase Fugate
Kaydee Goodman
Rachel Harmon
Ethan Hersman
Carmel Jordan
Mykala Ledbetter
Wyatt McClay
Kaylee Penwell
Dylan Price
Tessi Ross
Destiney Savage
Taylor Scott
Allison Stiltner
Nevaeh Sumpter
Rachel Tackett
Baiden Taylor
Xander Thurman
Selena Voorhes
Chase Ware
Shawn Watson
7th Grade All A’s Honor Roll:
Paisleigh Dobbins
Skyla Nichols
Chelsey Ryan
Josiah Satterfield
Kolton Young
8th Grade Honor Roll:
Kilee Allen
Tanner Beekman
Delaney Bolden
Shelby Daniel
Makayla Davis
Nakya Dixon
Trinity Fields
Landon Fletcher
Chelsea Hahn
Christian Hawk
Makayla Hernandez
Holden Iseman
Clayton Knauff
Jadynn Mattingly
Allison May
Macaela Mosley
Hayden Music
Andrew Nance
Aubrey Penwell
Nathan Radabaugh
Haley Reno
Harley Reno
Cherie Sparks
Riley Sterling
Jillian Stewart
Jaelinn Tackett
Madison Wilburn
Amerie Wilt
8th Grade All A’s Honor Roll:
Addy Brewster
Foster Davis
Cole Grooms
Wyatt Henderson
Bailey Ison
Brody Ison
Cheyenne Sines
Shayla Tackett
Madison Walls
