7th Grade Honor Roll: 

Jackson Bailey

Mason Blackburn

Harley Blair

Emma Brill

Alexis Brown

Masson Camp

Melissa Crawford

Hannah Dean

Leevi Fite

Chase Fugate

Kaydee Goodman

Rachel Harmon

Ethan Hersman

Carmel Jordan

Mykala Ledbetter

Wyatt McClay

Kaylee Penwell

Dylan Price

Tessi Ross

Destiney Savage

Taylor Scott

Allison Stiltner

Nevaeh Sumpter

Rachel Tackett

Baiden Taylor

Xander Thurman

Selena Voorhes

Chase Ware

Shawn Watson

7th Grade All A’s Honor Roll:

Paisleigh Dobbins

Skyla Nichols

Chelsey Ryan

Josiah Satterfield

Kolton Young

8th Grade Honor Roll:

Kilee Allen

Tanner Beekman

Delaney Bolden

Shelby Daniel

Makayla Davis

Nakya Dixon

Trinity Fields

Landon Fletcher

Chelsea Hahn

Christian Hawk

Makayla Hernandez

Holden Iseman

Clayton Knauff

Jadynn Mattingly

Allison May

Macaela Mosley

Hayden Music

Andrew Nance

Aubrey Penwell

Nathan Radabaugh

Haley Reno

Harley Reno

Cherie Sparks

Riley Sterling

Jillian Stewart

Jaelinn Tackett

Madison Wilburn

Amerie Wilt

8th Grade All A’s Honor Roll:

Addy Brewster

Foster Davis

Cole Grooms

Wyatt Henderson

Bailey Ison

Brody Ison

Cheyenne Sines

Shayla Tackett

Madison Walls

