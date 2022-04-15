WAVERLY — In 2018, Jerry Miller unseated incumbent Fred Foster in the Pike County Commissioners race. Now four years later, Miller is again in the running this time with a more clear path to victory.
The Republican faces no competition in the primary or in the 2022 General Election from the Democrats this November and is now making plans for another four-year term.
So far in his first term, Miller said he and the board of commissioners- joined by Tony Montgomery and Jeff Chattin- have made it a priority to work closely alongside other county entities such as County Engineer Denny Salisbury in addition to local village governments.
“For me, it is a challenge to improve people in Pike County’s lives,” he said in a Thursday interview. “And it is a challenge that myself and my colleagues actually like doing. We like trying our best to improve situations, conditions in Pike County.”
It is through this collaboration that Miller hopes progress can be made on several fronts that face the county, most notably the Department of Energy Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant and infrastructure matters.
The commissioners are part of the Scioto Valley-Piketon Area Council of Governments, along with the Pike County Health District; the Village of Piketon; the Scioto Valley Local School District; and Seal and Scioto Townships who represent the local voice regarding the ongoing cleanup.
“We need to make sure what the Department of Energy is doing is what is best for Pike County,” he said. “Most importantly is the health and safety of our community and our kids.”
Previously, the commissioners voiced support for renegotiations that the county receives in payment from DOE. Property taxes are not assessed on the federally-owned 3,700-acre property, but the county obtains what is called a payment in lieu of taxes.
The commissioners are joined in that effort by voices in Congress, including Sen. Sherrod Brown and Reps Brad Wenstrup and Tim Ryan. Ryan, a Democrat running for U.S. Senate, called for a PILT payment in the sum of $20 million in January as the current amount the county receives is “insulting” in his view.
The cleanup of the former nuclear plant has an intended goal to be redeveloped, but Miller also wants to see infrastructure improvements elsewhere in the county.
Among those mentioned were upgrades to the Pike County Fairgrounds in Piketon and sewer lines throughout the county.
Miller said possibilities at the fairgrounds include additional camp-sites, a larger grandstand which could attract more people and events to the area.
“That’s something we know as a board will benefit the entire county, not just one specific area,” he said.
Attracting these people more regularly, however, will require the proper infrastructure for businesses to set-up operations.
Infrastructure is a wide-ranging term, said Miller, whether that be sewer lines in Beaver or broadband in the more underserved portions of the county. This range means there are plenty of paths for the board to consider.
“It is a target-rich environment,” he said empathically.
With all of these options at-play, Miller said that collaboration which has improved steadily over the last four years will need to continue trending that direction.
It might not be spotted in the day-to-day, but the commissioner feels a sense of synergy among the county not felt in recent years or possibly ever.
Miller said that cohesion exists between the board and the villages of Beaver, Piketon, and Waverly, but also with groups such as the fair board and the Community Action Committee of Pike County.
“Leveraging what they bring to the table and what the county brings to the table is good for Pike County,” he said.
Miller will appear on the ballot during the upcoming primary set for Tuesday, May 3. Early voting is ongoing at the Pike County Board of Elections office with times this upcoming week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To find your polling location, visit the BOE website at https://www.boe.ohio.gov/pike/ and click on the “Precinct and Polling Location” tab.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.