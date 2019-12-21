During the recent First National Bank Jingle Bell Luminary Weekend, the Jingle Bell 5K Run/Walk was held for the Pike County Outreach Council.
The overall female winner was Amanda Holbert, and the overall male winner was Justin Sheets.
Organizers of the event expressed their appreciation to all the volunteers who made the 5K possible, including Donna Carson of Carson’s Pizza and Tim Phipp’s of Hot Diggity Dogs and Brats for donating food; the Waverly Police Department for traffic control; Sidney Kempton for singing; and John Boyer for providing a shotgun start for the race. Organizers of the event included Jeff Arrowood, Jenny Arrowood, Tina Hollis, and Julie Pekkala.
Sponsors included Hometown Chevrolet, Adena Health System, Cutler and Pate Roofing, Diner 23, Fred’s Pizza, Atomic Credit Union, Lazy Village Campground and RV Park, Ohio Valley Bank, Sport N Shoes, Printex, OCI, Pike County YMCA, Rural King, and G and J Pepsi.
The photos are courtesy of Barb Jividen of Jividen Photography, Chillicothe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.