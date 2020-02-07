Donation to Hurt to Hope Program
Pictured left to right are Barbara Pettit, Karen Henderson, and Evelyn Baker, who are all members of First Presbyterian Church of Waverly; Kim Conley, executive director and CEO of the Pike County YMCA, Sharon Echard, of Pike County YMCA; Rev. Maureen Clark, pastor of First Presbyterian Church, and Mike Milam, church member.

First Presbyterian Church of Waverly recently donated $500 to the Pike County YMCA in support of the Y's Hurt to Hope program for youth.

According to Kim Conley, executive director and CEO of the Pike County YMCA, the Hurt to Hope Program was initiated at the Pike County YMCA and comes from a group of youth whose families are impacted by drug abuse/addiction.

"These youth are an example of the collateral impact of parents being drug addicted, particularly in areas where there is no support structure for the youth and few treatment options or other mechanisms to interrupt the generational cycle of poverty and poor choices," Conley said. "In an effort to interrupt this cycle, the Pike County YMCA is embarking on a project called Hurt to Hope."

Conley said that the program is designed to provide affected youth a safe place to come after school, on weekends, and during the summer for meals, emotional support, behavioral and clinical services through partnerships with local mental health providers, and activities for enjoyment and enrichment.

"The YMCA will provide at least one hot meal each day as needed for students impacted by drug abuse or identified as 'at-risk' by the student’s school," she said. "There will be professional and volunteer emotional support, organized activities both on site and at other sites in the area for learning and enrichment."

The YMCA will hang a large banner in their fitness room with church information on it to show their appreciation for the church's support.

