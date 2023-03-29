Impressive Designs Boutique, located 300 N. East Street, Waverly, is more than just a fashionable clothing store.
Owned by Alecia Dixon, the small business is offering others the opportunity to showcase their skills and sell their wares within the shop. The location is the home of the former “Hello Shop” just a block off of US 23.
In 2018, Dixon said began doing some work from home and started making shirts for people using vinyl. Three years later in 2021, Dixon was in the Square at Piketon in the pop-up shop area that now houses Cranberry Boutique across from the Village Brew.
“A local girl was selling items for her boutique, and she wanted to go away to college,” Dixon shared. “We were just talking and casually she said something about, ‘Would you be interested?’ I went home and thought, ‘Absolutely, I would definitely be interested because this is what I’ve wanted to do for years. I messaged her back and said ‘Yes.’ I basically bought out her stock and got started from there by doing pop-up and vendor shows and things like that. I was also working from home, selling online on social media.”
The next step was to find a location to set up her shop.
“I kept watching and saw this place was available and I jumped all over it,” Dixon said. “This is an old building. I love that part of it with the neatness of it and the history. At first, I only wanted the back room. It needed a lot of work because it was a mess from the floral shop because that was the area where they put everything together.”
According to Dixon, Robin Patrick, owner of the building, suggested taking the front.
“At the time, I was intimidated by the cost. I refused to get a loan to do this. So anything that I did was coming out of my pocket. I knew that I only had so much money to spend,” Dixon said. “We talked for over an hour. I said that maybe I could bring some vendors in. I went home and talked to my husband, brought him over, and he looked at me and said, ‘Do it.’” The rest is history.”
Dixon said the official opening in their current location was Feb. 1, 2022, and it has been going well. Dixon’s youngest daughter, Chloe, also works there as a nail technician.
Having vendors is a two-fold benefit. It helps Dixon pay the bills, and it gives the vendors a location to sell and a way to get their names out.
“I don’t let vendors bring in similar items. I want a variety and I don’t want my vendors to feel like they have to compete against each other selling things,” Dixon said.
“When I first announced I was doing this, I asked who was interested (through social media). I had over 30 people contact me. A lot of them were similar things, so I had to be choosy. Some things weren’t what I felt would be a good fit for the shop. I hated turning people away, but I had to be picky and choosy.”
Now Dixon has a long list of vendors and a wide variety of products inside the shop’s doors.
Vendors include: Cedar Hill Creations (Michelle Teeters — photographs, pottery and hand-sewn items); Dog Hollow Honey (Shane and Sarah Williams); Maggie’s Farm & Aromatics (Jessie Richmond — a certified aromatherapist — hand-poured soy candles, scrubs, melt-and-pour soaps, essential oils rollers, lip balms, bath bombs, lotion, linen sprays); Pearl’s Rocks & Things (Loren Oyer — worry stones, hand wired jewelry); Handmade Bracelets by Cassie (Blackburn); Jewelry by Liza (Trainer — spirit necklaces and hand painted rocks and shells); Caylin’s Creations (Caylin Francis — handmade soaps, facial scrubs, body scrubs); Run Amuck Farm (Liberty Armstrong — goats’ milk soap); Smelly Goodies (Emily Adkins — soy wax melts and scented car air fresheners); Taylor’s Sweets (Taylor Dyer — chocolate dipped pretzels and flavored cake balls); Wish Upon A Page (Nicole Newman — sublimated drink tumblers, shirts and lunch totes); Kendy’s Krafts (Kendy Gee — resin earrings and ink pens); Chrystal Amato — handmade greeting cards; and Malinida Moore — Morse Code bracelets and necklaces.
“Vendors pay a monthly rent to be able to sell. They get all of the profits from their sales,” Dixon said. “We’re full of vendors right now, but I always encourage people who have things that they might be interested in selling to ask. If it’s something I’m interested in selling in my shop, then I’m going to keep them on my list to contact when I have a spot open.”
In mid to late April, Impressive Designs will be offering potted flowers for sale from a seasonal vendor who is a friend of Dixon’s.
“That was my goal is to be able to be successful within my own business, but also give other small businesses the opportunity to succeed as well. I’m trying my best by giving them an opportunity to get their name out,” Dixon said.
“This is something I’ve wanted to do for years. I hope that it becomes successful. I hope that these people in here (inside the store) will do well and thrive. They may not stay here, but it gives them an opportunity to expand, that’s what I want.”
Jilly Rae’s Boutique, housed in the back room of the building, is one of those businesses that expanded out of Impressive Designs.
“She (Mandi Hoover) was in here from the beginning. When she broke free, that was her chance. She wanted to succeed on her own,” Dixon said. “Her business is important to her and it has a lot of meaning behind it. It is named after her mother who passed away unexpectedly. This is very sentimental to her.”
Dixon has sentimental reasons driving her to succeed. Dixon’s late father, Gary Pinkerman, who passed away unexpectedly in 2019, was the springboard for Dixon to start her own business.
“My dad is the reason that I had the opportunity for the starting fund. He bought me a building right before he passed away to get me started and give me a workshop. He gave me a little extra money. That was what I used to start up here. That’s why I want to succeed for him. My goal is to build this to where it is growing well and when I’m ready to step back, let my daughter Chloe’ run it.”
To contact Impressive Designs, the phone number is (740) 648-0496. The shop can also be found online at impressive-designs.square.site and Facebook.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.