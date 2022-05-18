PIKETON — The FREE Tax Preparation & Financial Literacy Program of the Community Action Committee of Pike County is offering a Student Loan Information Workshop on Tuesday evening, June 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the OhioMeansJobs Center at 941 Market St. in Piketon.
Tracy Rice, the SPARK Youth Program Case Management Coordinator, will be instructing the workshop that covers the types of student loans, the FAFSA, grants, payment options, discharge/forgiveness, and scholarships. The workshop is being offered at no cost.
Registration is required. To register, contact Ashley at 740-289-2371 at ext. 7034 or via email at astewart@pikecac.org. Seating is limited.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.