STUDENT LOAN WORKSHOP

PIKETON — The FREE Tax Preparation & Financial Literacy Program of the Community Action Committee of Pike County is offering a Student Loan Information Workshop on Tuesday evening, June 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the OhioMeansJobs Center at 941 Market St. in Piketon.

Tracy Rice, the SPARK Youth Program Case Management Coordinator, will be instructing the workshop that covers the types of student loans, the FAFSA, grants, payment options, discharge/forgiveness, and scholarships. The workshop is being offered at no cost. 

Registration is required. To register, contact Ashley at 740-289-2371 at ext. 7034 or via email at astewart@pikecac.org. Seating is limited.

