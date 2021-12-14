PIKETON— The Northeast Bypass Road, also known as Fog Road, at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Portsmouth site in Pike County, will temporarily reopen to public traffic, 24-hours-a-day/seven days a week, beginning 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.

The road was closed this summer to public traffic at the intersection of Fog Road and the On Site Waste Disposal Facility (OSWDF) Haul Road, during the work week, to allow for the safe transportation of demolition debris and soil from the site to the OSWDF nearby.

The road will remain open to public traffic until further notice in early 2022 when demolition debris and soil transportation resumes.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments