PIKETON — Recently, two Fluor-BWXT employees were recognized for their significant roles in rescuing a member of the community who was stranded in Piketon during inclement weather.
On April 12, Site Project Director JD Dowell presented “Level 2” safety awards to employees Clint McGraw and Josh Knipp.
“We are fortunate to have employees who are alert to and go out of their way for others when a need is presented,” Site Project Director JD Dowell said. “These guys personified ‘See something DO something’ and diffused a potentially bad situation. Our employees chose to make a difference as community heroes and model what I hope all of us would do given the same situation.”
For more information about Fluor-BWXT, please visit www.fbportsmouth.com.
