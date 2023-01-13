LOGAN, Ohio—When was the last time you witnessed the beauty of the Hocking Hills region in winter? Join the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) and discover why Hocking Hills State Park is Ohio’s most beloved at the 57th Annual Winter Hike on Saturday, Jan. 21.

“Winter is such a special time at Hocking Hills, when the cold weather adds to the already stunning scenery,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “Over a 6-mile journey, hikers can enjoy and appreciate breathtaking landscapes, gorgeous waterfalls, caves, and rugged cliffs. It is a truly memorable experience that keeps people coming back year after year.”


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments