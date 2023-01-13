LOGAN, Ohio—When was the last time you witnessed the beauty of the Hocking Hills region in winter? Join the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) and discover why Hocking Hills State Park is Ohio’s most beloved at the 57th Annual Winter Hike on Saturday, Jan. 21.
“Winter is such a special time at Hocking Hills, when the cold weather adds to the already stunning scenery,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “Over a 6-mile journey, hikers can enjoy and appreciate breathtaking landscapes, gorgeous waterfalls, caves, and rugged cliffs. It is a truly memorable experience that keeps people coming back year after year.”
The hike begins at the entrance to Upper Falls/Old Man’s Cave and winds past Lower Falls and Cedar Falls, ending at Ash Cave.
The hike will be be held Saturday, Jan. 21 with a rolling start from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Meet at the Hocking Hills State Park Visitor's Center, located at 19852 State Route 664 South, Logan, Ohio 43138.
Hikers are encouraged to carpool because of limited parking at the visitor’s center. Overflow parking will be available at Hocking Hills Elementary School, (19197 State Route 664). Transportation will be provided at the hike’s end Ash Cave to transport hikers back to the visitor’s center.
ODNR officers, park naturalists, and other staff will be stationed along the entire route to assist hikers and answer questions. At the hike’s mid-way point at Cedar Falls, the local Kiwanis Club will be serving bean soup and corn bread. Upon arrival at the hike’s end at Ash Cave, the local Lions Club will have hot chocolate and doughnuts available. Refreshments are served free of charge; however, donations are accepted.
The Hocking Hills Winter Hike is part of ODNR’s Winter Hike Series. Complete the trek, and you will earn a limited-edition Winter Hike Series decal. You can find a full list of other hikes by heading to our Events page and searching for Winter Hike under event type.
Remember to:
Check the forecast and research your hike before you leave the house
Dress in layers, keeping your head, neck, and hands covered
Stay hydrated and bring snacks
Tell someone where you are going and when you plan to return
ODNR has a list of safety tips for anyone who wants to head out to the trails this winter. You can find those here.
Since 1981, ODNR has presented the annual Heart of Hocking award at the annual Winter Hike. The award recognizes an individual or organization who has substantially supported the visitors to Hocking Hills State Park and the surrounding region. Past honorees have been chosen for sharing their time, talents, and professional expertise. Last year’s recipient was Roger and Sue Shumaker. ODNR’s Division of Forestry will be recognizing this year’s recipient.
ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.
