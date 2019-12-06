According to new consumer research by AAA, an estimated 84 million Americans will purchase a real Christmas tree this year. Alarmingly, the same research finds that many of them will transport these trees using unsafe methods. Whether purchased at a local tree lot, a fresh cut farm, or a retail store, AAA East Central urges all motorists to make sure their holiday trees are safely secured this holiday season to keep them from becoming dangerous projectiles.
“There is no question that a real tree can add something special to your home during the holidays, but motorists need to take transporting them seriously,” said Theresa Podguski, director of legislative affairs for AAA East Central. “Not only could you be putting other lives at risk, you could be setting yourself up for costly repairs to your own vehicle.”
According to the new AAA research, 44 percent of Americans who plan to purchase a live tree will transport them unsafely. This includes:
• 20 percent who will tie the tree to the roof of their vehicle without using a roof rack, and;
• 24 percent who plan to place the tree in the bed of their pickup truck unsecured.
Risks Associated with an Improperly Secured Holiday Tree:
AAA’s research also shows 16 percent of those who plan to purchase a real tree have had a tree fall off of or out of a vehicle in the past. According to previous AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety research, more than 200,000 crashes involved debris on U.S. roads over a four-year period, resulting in 39,000 injuries and 500 deaths.
Drivers can also face hefty fines and penalties as well as jail time if an unsecured tree falls off their vehicle. Currently, every state has laws that make it illegal for items to fall from a vehicle while on the road. Most states’ penalties result in fines ranging from $10 to $5,000, with at least 16 states listing jail as a possible punishment for offenders.
Additionally, twine that is wrapped around trees and looped through door jambs or open windows can cause serious damage to door seals and window frames, which could cost up to $1,500 to repair.
AAA Tips for Safely Securing a Holiday Tree:
• Use the right vehicle. It’s best to transport a holiday tree on top of a vehicle equipped with a roof rack. However, if you do not have a roof rack, use the bed of a pickup truck, or an SUV, van or minivan that can fit the tree inside with all doors closed.
• Use quality tie downs. Bring strong rope or nylon ratchet straps to secure the tree to your vehicle’s roof rack. Avoid the lightweight twine offered by many tree lots.
• Protect the tree. Have the tree wrapped in netting before loading it. If netting is unavailable, secure loose branches with rope or twine.
• Protect your vehicle. Use an old blanket to prevent paint scratches and protect the vehicle finish.
• Point the trunk towards the front. Always place the tree on a roof rack or in a pickup bed with the bottom of the trunk facing the front of the vehicle.
• Tie it down. Secure the tree at its bottom, center and top. At the bottom, use fixed vehicle tie-down points and loop around the trunk above a lower branch, to prevent any side-to-side or front-to-rear movement. The center and top tie downs should be installed in a similar manner.
• Give it the tug test. Before you leave the lot, give the tree several strong tugs from various directions to make sure it is secured in place and will not blow away.
• Drive slowly and easily. Take the back roads, if possible. Higher speeds create significant airflow that can damage your holiday tree and challenge even the best tie-down methods.
AAA East Central is a not-for-profit association with 78 local offices in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia serving 2.7 million members. News releases are available at news.eastcentral.aaa.com . Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.