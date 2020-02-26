The Workforce & Business Development Program, a division of the Community Action Committee of Pike County and OhioMeansJobs-Pike County along with the Pike County Chamber of Commerce, will present a 1-day Business Summit 2020, “A Glance at Second Chance”. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, March 10 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Twin Lakes Resort on Tackett Lane in Piketon. Refreshments and lunch will be served. There is a $15 registration fee for the conference that must be paid in advance.
Find out the tax benefits and incentives available to you as a second-chance employer. If you would like to find out more about what your business can gain and ways to tap into this untapped workforce, you should plan to attend this event!
“Be willing to give people a second chance. You’d be surprised how well people respond to another opportunity to succeed.”—Robert Cheeke.
Make a positive contribution to the community to help those in recovery today. One of the best recovery tools for addiction is a job.
For more information, please contact Erica Jones, BRN Account Executive at 740.289.2371 ext. 7038 or email ejones@pikecac.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.