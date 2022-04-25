The Scioto Valley Local School District will hold kindergarten registration May 18 and 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and May 19 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Jasper Elementary. Children need to be five years of age on or before Aug. 1, 2022.
You will need to bring the child's birth certificate, custody papers if applicable, current immunization records, child's social security card, proof of residency (utility bill, lease agreement, etc.), and your child.
The Health Department will offer free immunizations to kindergarten eligible students during the hours of registration.
