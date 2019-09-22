The Waverly Garden Club is doing its part to beautify the village of Waverly with projects aimed at enhancing the town’s appearance.
The club has been busy with its current project placing benches and pots of flowers and plants in the downtown area. On Friday, Sept. 13, club members worked in several locations, including in front of the Pike County Courthouse, First National Bank, and Farleigh Insurance.
According to Connie Putnam, of the Waverly Garden Club, the club uses money from their annual plant sale to fund beautification projects around town. The current project, however, has been made possible by a generous donation to the club, she explained.
“This year, a member of the garden club’s son passed away, and a friend of his donated a large sum of money to the garden club to do some project in the son’s name,” Putnam said.
Putnam mentioned that the club made sure to “dot all of our i’s and cross all of our t’s” when planning the project, including approaching village council.
“Everybody was very excited about it,” she said. “We chose these four blocks between High and Lock (streets), 23 and Third (Street) to try to start a beautification project.”
“This is our phase one,” she added. “We’ve got eight more benches to put out, which we will try to do this fall, and we have pots for each of those benches.”
Putnam said that the club is hoping to do a project next spring to put up old-fashioned light poles with hanging baskets. The club is working with the village on this future project, hoping that the village can get some grant money for it.
“That’s what we’re working for if we get enough money,” she stated.
The Waverly Garden Club welcomes anyone who would like to participate in the Waverly beautification plans by becoming a member, helping with labor, financially, or with ideas for the future. Call 740-708-6208 to find out ways you can be involved.
