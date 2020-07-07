Chloe D’Amico, 2020 Class of Piketon High School, is the daughter of Scot and Leeane D’Amico of Piketon. Chloe plans to attend Shawnee State University and major in Middle Childhood Education. Chloe has been involved in a variety of activities which include soccer (varsity captain), musical, National Honor Society (secretary), Student Council (president), Top 25 ACT Club, Prom Committee, Civil War Geeks, Spanish Club, and Quiz Bowl. She is the 2020 recipient of a $500 non-renewable scholarship given by the Pike County Retired Teachers’ Association.
The previous amounts given each year have been increased from $300 to $500 in the year 2012. This scholarship was established in 2004 to assist a Pike County graduating senior who plans to become licensed in teacher education. The non-renewable scholarship is given each year to a qualified graduating senior from a Pike County high school on a rotating basis. Selection of the qualified applicant includes: Pike County school resident, ACT or SAT scores, full-time status, 3.0 or better GPA, submit a handwritten essay, teacher or guidance recommendation, and major in teacher education.
Lauren Carter, Class of 2020 of Piketon High School, has been awarded a $500 non-renewable scholarship presented by the Pike County Retired Teachers’ Association in memory of Mrs. Mary Cole Bevens. Mary was a past member of PCRTA and a dedicated teacher for 33 years. She taught in each of the four school districts in Pike County. Mrs. Bevens decided to establish her own scholarship fund dedicated to all of the fine teachers she has known, the wonderful students she taught and in loving memory of her late husband, Judge Wray Bevens. In 2008, she awarded a $500 scholarship to each of the four high schools for six years. PCRTA continues to receive donations from family and friends in her honor.
Lauren has been involved in a variety of activities which include 4-H (club president), Pike County Junior Fair Board, Piketon High School musicals, Quiz Bowl Team Captain, Literary Club, Varsity Soccer, National Honor Society, Spanish Club, Science Bowl, and Envirothon Team. Lauren is the daughter of Michael and Jacqueline Carter of Piketon. She plans to attend Shawnee State University and major in English.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.