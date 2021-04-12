Chillicothe – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on US Route 50 near milepost 9, in Twin Township, Ross County, Ohio.
On April 11, 2021, at approximately 4:55 P.M., a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Leland Brown, age 58, of Chillicothe, Ohio, was traveling northeast on US 50 near milepost 9. Mr. Brown’s vehicle traveled left of center and struck a 2004 Ford F-150, driven by David Matthews, 26, of Bainbridge, Ohio, which was traveling southwest. Mr. Brown’s vehicle then struck a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Earl Dennewitz, 55, also of Bainbridge, traveling southwest.
Mr. Matthews and his passengers, Sarah Matthews, 36, and four juveniles, all from Bainbridge, were transported to Adena Regional Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.
Earl Dennewitz and his passengers, Patricia Dennewitz, 49, Callie Dennewitz, 20, and Mona Roberts, 57, all from Bainbridge, were transported to Adena Regional Medical Center for their injuries.
Leland Brown succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Huntington Township Fire and EMS, Paxton Township Fire and EMS, Twin Township Fire and EMS, the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, and ODOT assisted at the scene. The road was closed for approximately 2 hours and 55 minutes.
The crash remains under investigation.
