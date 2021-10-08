1. CAC hosting Trick-or-Treat
PIKETON- The Community Action Committee of Pike County will be hosting a Trunk-or-Treat event on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Agency’s location at 941 Market St. in Piketon.
This is a no-cost event for the community to attend to enjoy a fun Halloween-themed event with candy and snacks for children and valuable information about the resources and programs available to residents from the CAC and supporting partners. There will be games and activities for children.
2. Unemployment rates drop in Pike County
WAVERLY- According to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, Pike County had an unemployment rate of 6.3% in July, down from 7.2% in June.
The measure was still above the national average of 5.3% and the state average, among the top 15 of Ohio’s counties, of 5.1% for that month.
3. Oct. 10 in History
On Oct. 10, 1845, The U.S. Naval Academy was founded at Annapolis, Maryland. On Oct. 10, 1911, The Panama Canal opened. On Oct. 10, 1973, Spiro Agnew resigned the vice presidency amid accusations of income tax evasion. President Richard Nixon names Gerald Ford as the new vice president. Agnew is later convicted and sentenced to three years probation and fined $10,000.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
