WILMINGTON — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Cowan Lake State Park has a fun, new feature thanks to a local family. Visitors will be able to test their skills on a new Gaga pit thanks to the Romer family’s dedication to upgrading the park.
“Gaga Ball has become increasingly popular over the years and visitors have asked about us adding a pit,” Park Manger Melissa Clark said. “Thanks to the work done by the Romer family, we can now give people a new activity to enjoy while visiting Cowan Lake.”
The Gaga pit was the final step toward Wilmington High School senior Jacob Romer earning his Eagle Scout rank. Jacob follows his father, John, and older brother Jack who also grew up participating in Boy Scouts of America and making big contributions to Cowan Lake State Park.
“I’m proud of everything my sons have accomplished and their choice to use skills learned in scouting to give back,” father and Troop 777 Scoutmaster John Romer said. “I wanted to get them involved in Boy Scouts because it gave me a firm foundation when I was young. It’s not just about camping; it’s about leadership, it’s about outdoor skills, it’s about life skills overall.”
For Jacob, the decision to construct a Gaga Ball pit was simple. His love of the game began in fourth grade. What was once just a fun activity, became a passion, leading him to love to play the game. By building the pit at Cowan Lake State Park, Jacob was able to combine his love of the game while adding to the park that gave him so much joy as a kid.
“I wanted to give something to the state park,” Jacob said. “I grew up in scouting and playing Gaga at camp. It’s a super fun game and I know other kids like it. I wanted to give them another option to join in on the fun.”
Jacob used Scout fundraising and donations from local businesses to complete the project. Beyond the physical work, he says the development taught him a lot about balancing a budget and time management – all skills he feels will help him land a job in the future.
Jacob’s brother, Jack, was also an Eagle Scout. For his final project, he constructed a turtle enclosure at Cowan Lake. According to Naturalist Amanda Wolski, the outdoor turtle enclosure has given the two box turtles the best life they could have in captivity.
“Eagle Scout projects can be a big deal,” Wolski said. “They save the park the research and the time to better serve the community. Without this family, our park guests would still be asking for a Gaga Pit.”
You can find the new Gaga Pit at the Cowan Lake State Park Campground. Until COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, players wishing to play Gaga ball must bring their own gear, including a game ball. A standard 10.5-inch playground ball is good for play.
ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.
