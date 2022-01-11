COLUMBUS— On Monday, State Sen. Bob Peterson (R-Washington Court House) announced the state's approval of a $121,723 investment for campus safety upgrades at Rio Grande Community College in Gallia County.
This project is part of an ongoing Campus Safety Grant project at the college and will be used for the purchase of security camera equipment, cable and installation.
The Campus Safety Grant Program is meant to improve the overall physical security and safety of the public campus.
“Ohio colleges play a significant role in the future of our workforce,” said Peterson. “It is important that students have the opportunity to learn in an updated, safe environment where they can make the most of their college education.”
In addition, controlling board approved $26,718 for the purchase of an ADA-compliant kayak launch dock for Jackson Lake State Park.
The 106-acre Jackson Lake State Park boasts some of the most scenic country in Ohio, and these upgrades will create additional resources for recreational use of the lake. The docks will be installed by Ohio Department of Natural Resources' maintenance staff.
"Pleased to see another investment like this in southeast Ohio. Well maintained and updated parks contribute to an enhanced quality of life for area residents and help spur our local tourism industry," added Peterson.
