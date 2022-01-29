WAVERLY— While COVID-19 has brought many cancellations and alterations to plans, what hasn’t changed in Pike County is the need for food, clothing, and shelter for many community members.
Coming as early as this spring, Pike Outreach is hoping its new facility located on 306 Bridge St. in Waverly can expand its operation and thus help more in need.
As new Executive Director Techia Potter told the News Watchman on Friday, its new headquarters’ size will allow for more storage of supplies and adhere to standards set by the Americans with Disability Act.
“We’re very excited by this because it’s a perfect opportunity to serve our population,” Potter said, who started her new role in December following 20-plus years in the social services field.
Pike Outreach is currently housed in two separate buildings next door to each other on Second Street. This March will mark 25 years that the Bridgehaven Homeless Shelter has been in operation at its 109 W 2nd St. location, while the food pantry has been at multiple locations since it first opened in 1968.
While serving thousands locally in its time, Potter said the smaller buildings have in some ways limited the extent of what it can provide. Pike Outreach accepts donations of clothes, but due to scarce storage space, it can only take-in clothes, scarves, and gloves.
For food donations, she said it is actually more beneficial when checks are sent. Through the website, Freestore Foodbank, these dollars go further for Pike Outreach who can purchase meals at discounted rates.
It also allows them to find options that pair better to make dinners, something it did especially during Thanksgiving.
“No amount is too small,” said Potter of the donations. “We have one person who always sends $10 a month.”
Throughout the pandemic, the need for one of Ohio’s most food insecure counties has reached new levels. Pantry Manager Autumn May-Topping said anywhere from 300 to 350 new families has started to rely on Pike Outreach’s services to get meals since the beginning of the pandemic.
Statistics from Feeding America show similar trends. In 2019, 19.1% of Pike County was deemed “food insecure,” meaning roughly 5,000 residents lack consistent access to sufficient amounts of food. Two years later, it projects that share has grown to 19.6%- second to only Scioto County.
Already, the three-story building has had its first mural installed by Pam Kellough. Done at no charge, Potter said the organization is already making plans for a second mural to honor the shelter wing of the new center.
The written message inscribed in the mural is Pike Outreach’s motto which calls for the feeding, housing, preparation, and restoration of community neighbors.
The people who bring this motto to life, the director said are its volunteers. In December, Pike Outreach thanked these community members for their assistance at its Volunteer Appreciation Dinner.
Grateful for whatever help they can receive, Potter said the organization is looking for more volunteer help.
“Our volunteers are truly wonderful people serving the community,” she said. “We’re looking for mentors, people to work the phones, and help with inventory.”
