WAVERLY MAYOR'S COURT
Oct. 15, 2019
Joshua E. Dresbach of Chillicothe - Failure to appear. Dismissed.
Madisen L. Southworth Diaz of Columbus - Possession of controlled substance. Continued to Dec. 10, 2019.
Oct. 29, 2019
Shanna N. Hurt - Failure to pay taxes (2X). Continued to April 14, 2020.
Gage A. Savely of Piketon - Obstruction of official business. Dismissed at Pike County Court. Reckless operation willful and OVI. Pled no contest. Convicted. $350 in fines. $95 in court costs.
Nov. 5, 2019
Zyler A. Weber of Lancaster - Operating under suspension. Dismissed. $95 in court costs. No driver's license. Pled no contest. Convicted. $100 in fines.
Nov. 12, 2019
Megan L. Simmons of Waverly - Failure to taxes. Continued to Nov. 26, 2019.
Nov. 26, 2019
Aaron Elliott of Waverly - Reckless operation willful and OVI. Pled no contest. Convicted. OVI >.08<.17. Dismissed. $450 fine, $95 in court costs.
Brandon Harvey of Elida - Underage alcohol use and OVI. Continued to Jan. 7, 2020.
Brianna N. Spradlin of Waverly - OVI, operating under suspension, and no driver's license. Continued Dec. 17, 2019.
PIKETON MAYOR'S COURT
Nov. 4, 2019
Dean A. Fooce - Criminal trespassing. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Ordered to play fine and court costs.
Brett McRoberts - Disorderly conduct. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Ordered to play fine and court costs.
Sarah B. Trent - Disorderly conduct. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Ordered to play fine and court costs.
Jennifer Powell - Drug abuse instruments. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Ordered to play fine and court costs.
Christopher Deacon - Possession of drug paraphernalia (3X), fail to comply with police officer, resisting arrest. Dismissed. Must pay warrant fee. Aggravated menacing. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine.
Nov. 18, 2019
William D. Anondio - Disorderly intoxication. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Dec. 3, 2019
Ray Parker Jr. - Driving under suspension. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
Dec. 4, 2019
Christopher R Madden – Violation of temporary protection order. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice; defendant is currently in prison. To be re-filed at a later date. No cost to defendant.
Marilyn K Collier – Telephone harassment. No contest. Six months standard probation. Defendant shall refrain from all contact with Keri Collier and shall stay away from the premises located at 51 Glaze Road, Piketon, Ohio 45661.
John F Rose, III – Obstructing official business. Guilty. Three years standard probation. Jail sentence concurrent with sentence imposed in 19CRB0815 B. defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
John F Rose, III – Possession of drug instruments. Guilty. Three years standard probation. Jail sentence concurrent with sentence imposed in 19CRB0815 A. defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling.
Christine M Killian – Reckless operation of motor vehicle. No contest. Six months standard probation. Defendant is a second time offender within one year, stipulated only. Defendant completed three day D.D.I.P. in lieu of jail sentence. $100 in fines. $100 in court costs.
Christine M Killian – OVI/Breath high level. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case 19TRC1052 A and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Logan E Lawson – License forfeiture. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice; defendant obtained a valid license. No cost to defendant.
Luther L Anderson – No operator’s license. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice; defendant obtained a valid license. No cost to defendant.
